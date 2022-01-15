Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,086 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.12% of Scientific Games worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 53.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

SGMS opened at $61.30 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist cut their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

