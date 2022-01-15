Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,422,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FORW opened at $0.07 on Friday. Forwardly has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
About Forwardly
