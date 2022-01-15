Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,422,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FORW opened at $0.07 on Friday. Forwardly has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

About Forwardly

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

