Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,485,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HDVY opened at $0.03 on Friday. Health Discovery has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

About Health Discovery

Health Discovery Corp. operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The firm property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

