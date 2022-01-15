Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,485,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HDVY opened at $0.03 on Friday. Health Discovery has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.
About Health Discovery
