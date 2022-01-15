Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.62

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 382590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $40,009.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,472 shares of company stock worth $2,855,168 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after buying an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after buying an additional 459,007 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 218,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 187,201 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

