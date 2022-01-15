SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Update

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the December 15th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,386,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPONF stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. SponsorsOne has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get SponsorsOne alerts:

SponsorsOne Company Profile

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for SponsorsOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SponsorsOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.