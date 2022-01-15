JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Bank of the Philippine Islands stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $1.85.
About Bank of the Philippine Islands
