JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Bank of the Philippine Islands stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Get Bank of the Philippine Islands alerts:

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through following business segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking and Investment Banking. The Consumer Banking segment covers deposit taking and services, consumer lending such as home mortgages, auto loans and credit card finance as well as the remittance business of individual clients and retail markets.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.