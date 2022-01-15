Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $76.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.81.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.95 on Friday. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $308.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

