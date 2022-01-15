KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $63.00 at Raymond James

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBH. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.73.
Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. KB Home has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.76.
In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 121.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 67,070 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.