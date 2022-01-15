Quiztok (QTCON) Hits Market Cap of $31.68 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Quiztok has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $31.68 million and $291,525.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,128,510,165 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

