Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Up 0.2%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 508 ($6.90). 26,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 47,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507 ($6.88).

HOTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.42) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 499.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 431.01. The company has a market cap of £697.05 million and a PE ratio of 112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19.

In related news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.80), for a total transaction of £17,535 ($23,802.09).

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

