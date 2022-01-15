Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Shares Down 0.5%

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 510 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.92). Approximately 3,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.50 ($6.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £268.06 million and a P/E ratio of 25.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 513.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 478.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

