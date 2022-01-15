First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,036 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

FMBI stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

