Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,501 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $24,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Voya Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Voya Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 305.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $74.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

