KBC Group NV Sells 64,501 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $24,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of VOYA opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.21.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

