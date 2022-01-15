Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TVE. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.02.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

