KBC Group NV Purchases 29,143 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 768.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,143 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $24,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $628.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $742.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.00 and a 1-year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

