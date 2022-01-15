TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$153.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$153.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$132.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TFI International to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$126.28.
TSE:TFII opened at C$121.20 on Friday. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$64.76 and a 52 week high of C$148.63. The firm has a market cap of C$11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$136.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
