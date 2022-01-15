TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$153.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$153.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$132.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TFI International to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$126.28.

TSE:TFII opened at C$121.20 on Friday. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$64.76 and a 52 week high of C$148.63. The firm has a market cap of C$11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$136.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$569,991,504.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

