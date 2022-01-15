D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 90,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $76.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

