ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target Raised to €19.00

ENI (NYSE:E) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on E. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

E stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ENI by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ENI by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

