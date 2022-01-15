Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.60.

TRV opened at $163.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.90. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $168.31.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

