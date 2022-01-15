D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 16 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 533.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.23.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,102.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,424.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,459.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.41. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.