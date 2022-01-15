D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTR shares. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of PTR opened at $50.64 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

