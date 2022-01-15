United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.