Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $55.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.23) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,459,000 after purchasing an additional 236,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,545,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,209,000 after buying an additional 110,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,138,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

