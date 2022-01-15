Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Head to Head Review

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -3.30% 4.35% 2.12% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -108.20% -95.01%

This table compares Zynga and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.97 billion 5.08 -$429.40 million ($0.09) -99.54 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million $0.16 31.44

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zynga has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zynga and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 3 13 0 2.81 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zynga presently has a consensus target price of $11.23, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.97%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Zynga.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Zynga on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

