Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,685 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.33% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $175,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $529.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.23 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

