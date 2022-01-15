Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,100,811 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $226,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,295,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,331,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,700,000 after buying an additional 841,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after buying an additional 817,160 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,046,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,686,000 after buying an additional 773,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after acquiring an additional 746,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.