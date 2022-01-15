Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 439 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Wit LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,744.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

