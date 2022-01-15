Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 93,362 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,362 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Diageo worth $158,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

NYSE:DEO opened at $206.28 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $223.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

