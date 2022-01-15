Falconswap Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $114,123.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Falconswap

FSW is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

