Anyswap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $73.51 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $534.33 million and approximately $73.51 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 53.1% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.67 or 0.00066998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00063291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00075377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.65 or 0.07676599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,701.16 or 0.99797455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00069044 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

