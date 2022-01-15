Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Hits Market Cap of $69.42 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $69.42 million and $8.13 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00063291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00075377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.65 or 0.07676599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,701.16 or 0.99797455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00069044 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.