Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 128.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,646 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.26% of Despegar.com worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Despegar.com by 151.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 32,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Despegar.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after buying an additional 231,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

DESP opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

