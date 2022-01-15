Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $232.82 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Target were worth $232,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in Target by 4.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $21,025,000. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $905,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Target by 37.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.29.

TGT opened at $221.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.31. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

