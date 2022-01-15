Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $171.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average is $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $8,376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

