Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.02. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

