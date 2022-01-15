Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,331 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.61% of Roblox worth $239,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,364 shares of company stock worth $62,244,571.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.78.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

