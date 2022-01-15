Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,580 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,530 ($47.92) to GBX 3,580 ($48.60) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSN. Barclays cut Persimmon to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($40.72) to GBX 2,500 ($33.94) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.36) to GBX 2,897 ($39.32) in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.69) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.34) to GBX 3,410 ($46.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,186.58 ($43.25).

PSN opened at GBX 2,549 ($34.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,770.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,800.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,476 ($33.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($44.41).

In other news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,468.51).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

