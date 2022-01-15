Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Intellicheck posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDN. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $144,391. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter worth $8,321,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 107.8% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 100.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 29.2% during the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDN opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.08 million, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

