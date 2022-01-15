Credit Suisse Group Trims Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price to $6.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESPR. Cowen dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.91.

ESPR opened at $3.93 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $39.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

