-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Intellicheck reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 million.

Several research firms recently commented on IDN. TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $5.13 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 million, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $144,391. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intellicheck by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

