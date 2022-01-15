PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.05

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 51950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $964.66 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in PLDT by 15.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

