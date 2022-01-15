Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 997.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,480,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,801,000 after buying an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 345,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,378,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

