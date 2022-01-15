BlackRock Inc. Sells 111,103 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 111,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.60% of Lear worth $1,175,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $191.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.14. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.