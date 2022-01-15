Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 198 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.