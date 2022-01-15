CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Trading Up 5%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares shot up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $207.58 and last traded at $207.58. 1,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 46,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.63.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $345,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,284,000 after buying an additional 310,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CorVel by 145.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $5,609,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.