Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VDMCY opened at $8.80 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

