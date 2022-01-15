Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 9,707 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $18,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 4,634 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $9,360.68.

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,502.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $30,368.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $18,450.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $104,516.10.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $1.94 on Friday. IMARA Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMRA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at $3,383,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMARA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 399,389 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

