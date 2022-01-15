Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of AGMJF stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.