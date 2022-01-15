Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Down 62.4% in December

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the December 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of UBEOF opened at $19.75 on Friday. Ube Industries has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

